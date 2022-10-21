Watch CBS News
It's peak fall foliage season for areas not far from New York City; Here's where to go

By Lonnie Quinn

/ CBS New York

Where and when to see the best fall foliage in the Tri-State Area
NEW YORK - This weekend will be the perfect time to take in the sights of fall. 

Fall foliage will be in peak condition across parts of our area. 

Chopper 2 was over Bergen County in New Jersey Friday morning, taking in the colors. 

So where can you get the best views of the changing leaves?

As CBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports, as a basic rule of thumb, 20 miles north - and even west - outside the city, you're into some beautiful fall colors. Even some of the areas south of the city are in peak colors. 

What's needed to get the great colors is a wet growing season in spring, a summer with no widespread drought, warm and sunny fall days and cool nights - and no big wind storms before peak foliage. We've had three out of four of those conditions - this summer brought drought. 

That said, the start of October, there was so much rain, the season has been salvaged, Quinn reported. 

Watch Lonnie's full breakdown of where to check out the fall foliage in the video above. 

Lonnie Quinn
lonnie-quinn-small-2019.png

Lonnie Quinn is the chief weathercaster of CBS 2 News at 5, 6 and 11 weekdays. He also serves as the national weather anchor for "CBS This Morning" Saturday.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 6:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

