It's peak fall foliage season for areas not far from New York City; Here's where to go

Where and when to see the best fall foliage in the Tri-State Area

NEW YORK - This weekend will be the perfect time to take in the sights of fall.

Fall foliage will be in peak condition across parts of our area.

Chopper 2 was over Bergen County in New Jersey Friday morning, taking in the colors.

So where can you get the best views of the changing leaves?

As CBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports, as a basic rule of thumb, 20 miles north - and even west - outside the city, you're into some beautiful fall colors. Even some of the areas south of the city are in peak colors.

What's needed to get the great colors is a wet growing season in spring, a summer with no widespread drought, warm and sunny fall days and cool nights - and no big wind storms before peak foliage. We've had three out of four of those conditions - this summer brought drought.

That said, the start of October, there was so much rain, the season has been salvaged, Quinn reported.

Watch Lonnie's full breakdown of where to check out the fall foliage in the video above.