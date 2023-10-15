Former U.S. security advisor Elliott Abrams says "no one thought Hamas wanted a war" on "The Point with Marcia Kramer"
The Point
The Middle East is top of mind for many here in the Tri-State Area this week. Plus, we talk about New York City's jails and who should run Rikers Island.
Talking Points
Elliott Abrams is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. He was also a security advisor to former president George W. Bush and supervised U.S. policy in the Middle East for the White House.
Abrams joined the show from Washington, D.C. Watch his conversation with Marcia Kramer here or in the player below.
- Related story: Flights from Israel arrive at New York, New Jersey airports as Americans try to escape war
Click here for the latest stories on the Israel-Hamas war from CBS News
New York City Correction Commissioner Louis Molina has one of the toughest jobs in the city. He's running aging facilities and facing constant criticism from federal officials who want the city's jails overseen by a federal receiver.
Watch Molina's latest conversation with Kramer here or in the player below.
- Read more: Amid calls for federal takeover of Rikers Island, 128 recruits sworn in to Department of Correction
- Flashback: Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina on fixing Rikers Island
Your Point
With wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, and unrest in North Korea, Iran, Yemen, Ethiopia and Haiti, is peace possible?
Here's what New Yorkers had to say:
Exclamation Point
In a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Molina discusses overcrowding in New York City's jails. While there are about 6,200 people currently in custody, Molina said the plan to build new jails would only hold about 3,400.
"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.
for more features.