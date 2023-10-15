Former U.S. security advisor Elliott Abrams says "no one thought Hamas wanted a war" on "The Point with Marcia Kramer"

Former U.S. security advisor says "no one thought Hamas wanted a war"

The Point

The Middle East is top of mind for many here in the Tri-State Area this week. Plus, we talk about New York City's jails and who should run Rikers Island.

Talking Points

Elliott Abrams is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. He was also a security advisor to former president George W. Bush and supervised U.S. policy in the Middle East for the White House.

Abrams joined the show from Washington, D.C.

New York City Correction Commissioner Louis Molina has one of the toughest jobs in the city. He's running aging facilities and facing constant criticism from federal officials who want the city's jails overseen by a federal receiver.

Molina's latest conversation with Kramer

Your Point

With wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, and unrest in North Korea, Iran, Yemen, Ethiopia and Haiti, is peace possible?

Here's what New Yorkers had to say:

Exclamation Point

In a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Molina discusses overcrowding in New York City's jails. While there are about 6,200 people currently in custody, Molina said the plan to build new jails would only hold about 3,400.

