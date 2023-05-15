Charges in subway stabbing death of Isaiah Collazo dismissed after grand jury says man accused was acting in self-defense

NEW YORK -- A grand jury on Monday dismissed charges in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Isaiah Collazo on the subway, finding the accused was acting in self-defense.

"I'm confused about the whole situation. My son definitely didn't deserve this," said Carlos Collazo, whose son was stabbed to death on a D train in Brooklyn in April.

Now, the killer's charges are dismissed.

"This guy didn't even get in trouble. He walked out like a day or two after he killed my son and stabbed two of his friends," said Collazo.

"No one tried to help my son, no one. Not even the MTA," said Iveliss Martinez, Isaiah Collazo's mother.

On April 6, Collazo was with a group of friends when one pulled the emergency brake and stopped the train, according to police. It led to an argument with Mark Smith.

A fight broke out and Smith, 25, pulled out a sharp object and stabbed Collazo.

"Isaiah didn't have a weapon. One of his friends pulled the emergency thing, which is very childish. They're childish kids, so you don't kill somebody for that," said Kenny Grande, a friend of Collazo's family.

Police said Smith took off, but turned himself in a few days later. He was charged with manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Monday, the Brooklyn District Attorney announced a grand jury found Smith's actions "justified" and dismissed the case.

Sources said a witness on the train, who didn't know either group, testified that the teens were the aggressors and jumped Smith. They also said the teens used the N-word and Smith reacted to it.

"The facts of this case never inculpated Mr. Smith, and this outcome is consistent with his role in the incident and the law. The Brooklyn DA's office conducted a thorough investigation, with Mr. Smith testifying directly to the grand jury, resulting in this just dismissal," said Martha Lineberger, a staff attorney with the Brooklyn Trial Office at The Legal Aid Society.

Collazo said his son loved basketball and boxing, but mostly stayed home and played video games.

"He wasn't an aggressive kid," said Collazo. "Nothing will bring him back. But at least some type of justice would, I'd have a little bit more closure."