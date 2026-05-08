"The Pitt" star Isa Briones brings Filipino pride to stage and screen

"The Pitt" star Isa Briones is bringing heightened pride and Filipino presence to both stage and screen.

While on break from filming the hit HBO medical drama, she's playing the great Connie Francis in the Broadway musical "Just In Time," about the life and music of Bobby Darin.

Filipino representation on stage

The TV star was born to be on stage.

She toured with "Hamilton" at age 19, and later made her Broadway debut in "Hadestown" in 2024, where she performed alongside her father, Jon Jon Briones, who had famously triumphed on Broadway in the revival of "Miss Saigon."

"For me, watching my dad go through this business, it was not easy being a Filipino man," Isa Briones said. "If my dad got cast, he was cast as the Chinese guy, as the Vietnamese drug lord ... Watching him never give up on that, I was like, this doesn't have to keep happening."

She added, "Now we get to see so many more stories actually told by Filipinos about Filipinos."

Isa Briones' final performance in "Just In Time" is May 29.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 1: Isa Briones performs as "Connie Francis" during the curtain call for "Just in Time" on Broadway at The Circle in the Square Theatre on April 1, 2026 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

"I'm showing you all of who I am"

On screen, Isa Briones plays Dr. Trinity Santos on "The Pitt," helping spotlight Filipino contributions to America's healthcare system.

"It just meant a lot to me to represent part of who I am and get to show, like, oh, there's also not just Filipino nurses, there's also Filipino doctors, there's an array," she said.



She added, "I'm showing you all of who I am, and it's good."