War with Iran leaves New Jersey residents stranded in Middle East

Americans, including New Jersey residents, in more than a dozen countries in the Middle East are scrambling to get home amid the war with Iran.

The State Department has urged them to leave immediately, yet there are no commercial flights from the countries impacted.

New Jerseyans unable to get home

Ramadan with relatives in Kuwait last week started out peacefully for Mervat Elkadi, but that changed Saturday for the Bayonne, New Jersey, resident.

"I woke up on a very big bomb sound," she said.

She said right now, it's too costly and dangerous to arrange private travel by car to another country.

"We can see the missiles. Like, it's crazy," Elkadi said. "Nobody's feeling safe at all."

Teaneck resident Josh Lipowsky was in the middle of the Tel Aviv Marathon on Friday when the embassy encouraged nonessential personnel to get out.

"We also saw news that Secretary Rubio was scheduled to be here on Monday," he said. "We thought, OK, maybe we have a few days."

But on Saturday, the flight he and his wife, Stephanie Hausner, were supposed to take was canceled. Now, there are barely any commercial flights in the more than a dozen countries impacted by the Iran war.

For now, Lipowsky and Hausner say the Israeli airline El Al may have emergency flights Wednesday.

Instead of hosting Purim at home, it was spent in their hotel bomb shelter with alerts of rockets.

"Not having Purim in the way that we expected was a little bit hard ... We're kind of living our own Purim story," Hausner said.

State Department announces charter flights

"We've had more than 10 calls already from constituents asking, 'How do I get out?'" New York Rep. Dan Goldman said.

Tuesday afternoon, the State Department announced charter flights from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. Stranded Americans who are still waiting for help are encouraged to register at step.state.gov.

The New Jersey residents and some lawmakers want to know why they weren't warned.

"I thought we were going to have a situation where we were going to be attacked," President Trump said Tuesday.

Retired Major General Randy Manner is stuck in Dubai.

"I've talked to two embassy personnel, two different embassies," he said. "They are in survival mode."