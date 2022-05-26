Investigation by Woodbridge, N.J. finds no link between brain tumors and Colonia High School

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- The investigation is over, but not everyone is satisfied.

On Thursday, the city of Woodbridge said it found no links between brain tumors and Colonia High School.

As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the finding flies in the face of dozens of people who claim they got tumors after attending.

Testing at Colonia High lasted weeks.

"There is no cause-and-effect relationship between those illnesses and the building or grounds at Colonia High School," Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said.

The testing was done by an outside group in collaboration with the state's Department of Environmental Protection.

"They can have confidence that this is a safe place," DEP Commissioner Shawn M. Latourette said.

The Department of Health says the number of expected brain tumor cases was consistent with the number of cases reported on social media. To help allay concerns, the state plans to meet with anyone who wants more information.

"We will schedule calls and meetings and make our subject matter experts available until that last question is answered," Commissioner Dr. Judy Persichilli said.

For people like Matthew Decillis, who lost his wife to a cancerous brain tumor, the investigation didn't go far enough.

"What would you do if you went to the doctor, you aren't feeling well. They said they took your temperature. You're 98.6, you're fine, go home. Would they just end it at that?" Decillis said.

His brother-in-law, Al Lupiano, is the person who compiled a list of brain tumor cases. He said water and soil samples should have been taken.

For one parent, the fact they didn't remains a concern.

"I don't believe everything was done to be able to say that no threat is existing," Edyta Komorek said.

State experts say no further testing is necessary unless new information comes to light. For now, they say the school is safe.