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Intrepid Museum in NYC hosts emotional Memorial Day tribute

By
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin has covered major national news stories and events in the past four decades including Superstorm Sandy and its tri-state impacts, Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina and Iniki on Kauai, Hawaii. He also covered the Space Shuttle Program, 1989 San Francisco Earthquake, numerous Southern California wildfires, the trial and execution of serial killer Ted Bundy in Florida, the 1994 police shooting death of Tyke the eacaped Cirus Elephant on the streets of Honolulu, 2009's Miracle on the Hudson, the NYC Mayoral administrations of Bloomberg through Adams and more.
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Dave Carlin

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More than 600 veterans, active-duty military, Gold Star families, civic leaders and neighbors attended a moving Memorial Day tribute Monday at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. 

Between the National Anthem, unfurling of an American flag, and laying of five ceremonial wreaths into the Hudson River, there were many emotional moments when people proudly placed their hands over their hearts and others gave salutes. 

"I want to take a moment to thank the Gold Star families, and all those here today to remember and honor someone who has given their life in service," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.   

"We pause the frantic pace of our lives to sit with a heavy, sacred silence. The silence left behind by those who never came home," said U.S. Navy Admiral Karl O. Thomas.   

The Intrepid at Pier 86 on Manhattan's West Side was commissioned in 1943. It played vital roles in World War II, the Vietnam War and Cold War, before becoming a museum in 1982. 

"Intrepid stands as a powerful symbol of the courage, the resilience, and innovation that has shaped the American story," said Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum. 

Veteran Martin Vezzuto served on the Intrepid and was part of a helicopter squadron in the mid 1960s. 

"It's sad and it's happy. The sadness of people losing their lives and the happiness of everybody getting together to honor them," said Vezzuto. 

The primary ask was to make a renewed promise to commit to something greater than ourselves.

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