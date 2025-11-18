International fugitive was issued a N.Y. driver's license, drawing the ire of Nassau County police

Nassau County police say they've arrested an international fugitive, wanted for ripping off a Long Island jewelry store, but they're furious over the fact that he was issued a New York driver's license.

The case has some calling for tougher drivers license screening.

Fugitive was wanted in 3 countries, NYC

CBS News New York saw video that shows a man and a woman engaging in sleight-of-hand con that ended with the woman slipping an $11,000 diamond bracelet into her other hand. It was one of several distraction-swap scams that have happened across Nassau County. Police shared the images internationally, and through facial recognition identified the man in the clip as a con artist wanted in three countries and New York City.

The man, who uses several aliases, was transferred to Immigration and Custom Enforcement custody. The woman, identified as Veta Rostas, is also being sought.

"He's part of what's called the Transnational Organized Crime Group. They are mostly out of Romania, all over the world," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

How the fugitive got a N.Y. driver's license

Ryder said none of that vital information turned up in the one place he believes it should have -- the Department of Motor Vehicles -- when the suspect applied for a New York's driver's license last year using the name David Beckham Adam.

"This isn't the soccer player. This is a celebrity because this individual is wanted in many countries. There are many warrants out on this individual," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Officials say he entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 through Mexico, yet was able to get a driver's license in New York last year.

Screening varies by state, but in New York undocumented immigrants are not required to undergo fingerprinting or any international check for warrants.

"Someone who has international warrants out, no fingerprinting, given a drivers license. This is outrageous and we have to change the laws of New York state," Blakeman said.

When asked for comment, the DMV would only say it follows all laws when issuing driver's licenses.

Drivers that spoke to CBS News New York said they are all for ramped-up screening for licenses, but also see the benefit of making licenses accessible, so at least all drivers have to pass testing.

"They should do a background check," one person said.

"I feel like we should make sure everybody can see and all those things. To me, that's more important," another said.