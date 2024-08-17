NYPD arrests man accused of impersonating MTA employee, livestreaming "dangerous adventures"

Man pretended to be MTA employee, livestreamed what he was doing, police say

NEW YORK – A Queens man was arrested after he allegedly impersonated an MTA employee and livestreamed what he was doing.

In a post on X Friday, the New York City Police Department said, "When a man impersonating an MTA employee with forged identification was boasting about his dangerous adventures on social media while LIVE-streaming, your NYPD Transit SOD Special Projects officers were quick to chase his tail and nab him. These highly trained eagle-eyed officers ensure that those posing a risk to the safety and operations of the subway system are tracked down and brought to justice."

The NYPD did not provide further details on the suspect's "dangerous adventures."

Police posted a photo of a t-shirt, hat and orange vest with the MTA logo on them, along with a toolbelt that had a walkie-talkie and a flashlight with an MTA sticker on it, among other tools. They also posted a photo of what appeared to be a key card reading, "NYCT MetroCard Temporary Transportation."

An MTA spokesperson released the following statement in response to the arrest:

"Impersonating a transit worker and wearing the uniform without proper authorization and training, while entering restricted areas, is a serious crime that can put real subway employees, the public, and emergency responders at risk when something goes wrong. This is not a reality show and we're grateful to the NYPD for excellent investigative work that gave this wannabe a more fitting costume — handcuffs."

Police said 62-year-old Israel Santiago, of Ridgewood, was arrested and faces a number of charges including criminal impersonation, criminal trespassing, possession of burglary tools and forgery.