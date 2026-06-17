Man charged with ramming car into ICE officer in New Jersey, prosecutors say

A man was charged with assaulting an officer after he allegedly rammed his van into a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in New Jersey earlier this week, according to prosecutors.

Agents were attempting to stop a targeted vehicle at around 9:30 a.m. Monday in Manahawkin. Immigration officials were looking for Eduardo Cruz Garcia, 39, who they said was in the country illegally.

Agents stopped the white van being driven by Cruz Garcia and told him and another passenger to roll down the windows. Cruz Garcia allegedly tried to get away by driving the van forward while an ICE agent was standing next to the vehicle.

"Weaponizing his vehicle, Cruz Garcia struck the victim agent, causing the agent's body to be wedged in between the van and one of the ICE vehicles," according to a news release from the New Jersey District Attorney's Office.

A 39-year-old man is being accused of ramming a van into an immigration agent in New Jersey. New Jersey District Attorney's Office

An ICE spokesperson previously said the agent opened fire after being hit.

Cruz Garcia hit another ICE vehicle parked nearby before driving away, prosecutors said. It's not clear if he or the passenger were hit by the gunfire.

The agent was taken to the hospital, where his thigh and shin were treated.

The assault charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.