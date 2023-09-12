I Will Graduate hoping to get 10,000 more students to take the pledge this year

10,000 students at Barclays Center for I WILL GRADUATE Day

NEW YORK - CBS New York is partnering with I Will Graduate for the second year to get kids excited about education.

It's part of our commitment to community through our #BetterTogether campaign.

Las year at Brooklyn Collegiate in Brownsville, around 400 students filled an auditorium to take the pledge to graduate high school, cheered on by the organizers of the nonprofit program I Will Graduate.

Co-founder Tonya Lewis-Taylor said the program encourages students to think big.,

"We have tons of opportunities for them to learn how to develop themselves and how to set goals and how to be focused towards their visions and their dreams," Lewis-Taylor said.

This year, I Will Graduate is on a five borough "Yes I Can" tour. They expect about 10,000 students to take the pledge. To find out more about the tour, CLICK HERE.

Students and schools can still register to take the pledge, and for the opportunity to bring the I Will Graduate team to their school. To take the pledge and sign up, CLICK HERE.