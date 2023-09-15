First Alert Weather: Breezy with highs in low 70s; High surf and coastal flood advisories from Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee
Latest: 85 mph (Category 1) moving N @ 16 mph
Track/strength: Continues to move north over the next couple of days with some weakening expected
Landfall: Most likely around Nova Scotia tomorrow afternoon as a weak hurricane or strong tropical storm
Local Impacts: Through Saturday: High surf, beach erosion, dangerous rip currents and minor coastal flooding during high tides. Gusts: 25 mph (NYC) to 40 mph (Twin Forks) through tomorrow
Forecast
Advisories:
- High rip current risk along NJ and south facing NY beaches through Saturday
- High Surf Advisory along NJ and south facing NY beaches through Saturday for 4-12+ foot waves
- Coastal Flood Advisory (minor coastal flooding) for Long Island and southwest CT later this afternoon through early Sunday morning during high tides
Today: Cooler morning... 50s with some 40s N&W. Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and a touch cooler with highs in the low 70s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the 60s and 50s.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, blustery and a touch warmer. Highs in the 70s.
Looking Ahead
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a late chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.
Monday: Showers, but mainly early. Highs in the 70s.
