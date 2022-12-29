Watch CBS News
How to diagnose the flu and COVID-19 as doctors brace for a surge of cases after the holidays

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Seasonal flu and COVID-19 cases are raging in our area right now, but doctors are bracing for an even bigger surge of infection after the holidays.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call for CBS2 with a breakdown of how to diagnose these winter illnesses and the best way to treat them.

She says since the viruses can be transmitted before you show symptoms, people who don't know they're sick may be attending holiday gatherings and spreading these illnesses.

Watch the interview above for more information on how to tell the difference between COVID and the flu and how to treat both.

