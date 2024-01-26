New York City Council will meet to override mayor's veto of How Many Stops Act

NYC Council will meet next week to override mayor's veto of How Many Stops Act

NYC Council will meet next week to override mayor's veto of How Many Stops Act

NYC Council will meet next week to override mayor's veto of How Many Stops Act

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council will meet on Tuesday to override Mayor Eric Adams' veto of the controversial How Many Stops Act.

The measure was passed in December, but the mayor vetoed the bill last week.

It would require the NYPD to document every stop they make, even level one stops, which include basic conversations with the public.

Adams said it will slow down officer response times.

In a statement Friday night, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said in part, "Police transparency is a prerequisite to public safety because it fosters the community trust that is necessary to make our neighborhoods safer."