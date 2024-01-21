In defense of How Many Stops Act veto, Mayor Eric Adams invites City Council members to ride along with NYPD

In defense of veto, Mayor Adams invites City Council members to ride along with NYPD

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is inviting City Council members to ride along with NYPD officers, days after he vetoed a controversial bill that aims to increase police transparency.

The How Many Stops Act would require police officers to document every stop they make -- even the most minor ones.

The mayor said it would take more paperwork and overtime.

"Drowning officers in unnecessary paperwork, when they should be out on the street keeping us safe and building relationships with the community. It just gets in the way of the success that we have shown in the city," Adams said. "We want them to ride with a police officer. Go listen to these calls and his jobs that are coming over the radio. See what it is to respond to these jobs. This is a moment where we must be on the ground and see the realization of any form of legislation that's coming out of our city government."

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has said she is prepared to override the mayor's veto, and in statement Sunday, the City Council said, in part, "The differences between level 1, 2, and 3 stops are often not apparent to New Yorkers who are impacted by these daily disruptions, underscoring the importance of transparency that the council's bill would achieve."