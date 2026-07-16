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4-alarm fire in the Bronx burns through home with dozens of firefighters responding

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

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Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze at a home in the Fordham section of the Bronx Thursday morning.

The FDNY received a call just after 8 a.m. about flames in the basement of a two-story home on Briggs Avenue. It quickly escalated, with more than 200 fire and EMS personnel responding to the scene. 

Video from the scene shows thick, black smoke in the area. 

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Citizen

There have been no injuries reported. There is no word on what caused the blaze. 

The fire comes as the air quality in New York is already poor due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. Skies have been hazy since Wednesday. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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