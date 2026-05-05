Tenants in Brooklyn apartment building enter 5th month of rent strike over allegedly unlivable conditions

Tenants in Brooklyn are entering the fifth month of a rent strike over what they call unlivable conditions.

Neighbors at the Homewood Gardens Estates rallied Tuesday.

Resident Alstum Pilgrim says every time it rains, it rains in his apartment as well. It's gotten so bad, he says mold is spreading through the walls.

Pilgrim said he's taken his concerns to his landlord, but it doesn't help.

"He talks about, 'OK, we're gonna try to fix the roof,' right? And he says, 'OK, we fixed it,'" Pilgrim said.

Resident Alstum Pilgrim says every time it rains, it rains in his apartment as well. CBS News New York

CBS News New York's Ali Bauman called the court-appointed receiver who has taken over the property from the landlord. He refused to talk on camera, but claimed to be unaware of the leaks and mold in Pilgrim's apartment and said he will have someone contact the tenants for repairs.

"I want the landlord to take care of repairs more than anything because it's been bad," Pilgrim said.

New York City Council Member Rita Joseph also attended Tuesday's rally.

"No family should be ignored when they report issues that affect their health, their safety and their quality of life," Joseph said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for City Hall said, in part, "We commend the Homewood Gardens Tenant Association for organizing together against unconscionable conditions in their home. The mayor's Office to Protect Tenants is in touch with the Tenant Association and exploring ways to work together moving forward."