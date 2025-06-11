New bill grants lifetime NYPD pension to children of fallen officers, closing gap in previous law

Children of fallen NYPD officers will now be entitled to lifetime pension

Children of fallen NYPD officers will now be entitled to lifetime pension

Children of fallen NYPD officers will now be entitled to lifetime pension

New legislation passed Wednesday is set to help the families of fallen New York City Police officers for years to come.

The "Home Rule" bill was championed for years by the daughter of fallen NYPD Det. Miosotis Familia, who calls this an impactful win for not only herself but NYPD families across the city.

Children previously not entitled to lifetime pension

Familia was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Her daughter Genesis Villella was 20 years old, and she dropped out of college to care for her twin siblings, Peter and Delilah, who were only 12.

Previously under law, spouses or parents of fallen NYPD officers were entitled to the officer's pension for life, but the officer's children were not.

That meant because Familia was a single mother, Villella and her siblings fell through the gap.

"The orphan children were forgotten and skipped over numerous times, but I didn't want to allow that to happen anymore," Villella said.

"My mom, she made an impact"

For years, Villella has pushed for legislation to support the children of fallen NYPD officers, and on Wednesday, it was finally passed by City Council.

"Finally this is one chapter of this entire journey I've been on that I can close that should have never existed in the first place," Villella said. "Me and my brother and sister will be receiving my mom's pension, her pension that she would have enjoyed had she made it to retirement."

The City Council says the new bill not only honors Familia's legacy by giving her children the support they deserve but also marks a significant correction to a systemic failure.

"If this happens in the FDNY, in the Department of Correction, the Department of Investigation or any other city agency where this might be an issue, we now will have in law the example to replicate to protect everyone," Majority Leader Amanda Farías said.

"This is solidifying, like, in history that my mom, she made an impact. Everybody loved her. Her death meant something. I know that but now everyone is going to know that," Villella said.