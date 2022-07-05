Watch CBS News
Local News

Tuesday marks five years since NYPD Det. Miosotis Familia was killed in the line of duty

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Memorial mass in honor of NYPD Det. Familia
Memorial mass in honor of NYPD Det. Familia 00:29

NEW YORK -- A mass will be held Tuesday at St. Patrick's Cathedral to mark five years since the death of NYPD Det. Miosotis Familia. 

Familia was killed in the line of duty in 2017 when she was ambushed while sitting in a mobile command unit in the Bronx. 

Related Story: Legal loophole denies children of fallen NYPD Det. Miosotis Familia access to her pension

The 12-year NYPD veteran left behind three children. She was 48 years old. 

At the time of her death, she was the third female NYPD officer to be killed in the line of duty. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 10:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.