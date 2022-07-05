Tuesday marks five years since NYPD Det. Miosotis Familia was killed in the line of duty

NEW YORK -- A mass will be held Tuesday at St. Patrick's Cathedral to mark five years since the death of NYPD Det. Miosotis Familia.

Familia was killed in the line of duty in 2017 when she was ambushed while sitting in a mobile command unit in the Bronx.

The 12-year NYPD veteran left behind three children. She was 48 years old.

At the time of her death, she was the third female NYPD officer to be killed in the line of duty.