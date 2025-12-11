Queens-based heist crew stole millions in merchandise from Home Depot, authorities allege

A 13-member heist crew that targeted hardware superstores across the Northeast has been busted, authorities said Thursday.

The crew allegedly stole merchandise worth an estimated $2.2 million and sold it on the black market.

It's the largest bust of a retail theft ring in the history of Queens, outlined in 780-count indictment. Charges include grand larceny, conspiracy, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Crew hit same store 4 times in a day, Katz says

Security video captured a suspect throwing carbon monoxide detectors into a garbage container by the dozens, and then rolling them casually out of the store without paying while his partner distracted store workers, according to authorities.

"The defendants took breaks for lunch and dinner, sometimes hitting the same Home Depot up to four times in one day," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Authorities alleged they stole up to nearly $35,000 in merchandise in a single day.

The investigation began in April 2024 after New York State Police identified a large amount of Home Depot merchandise being sold online.

"We allege that this crew met up in Queens County, hatched their plan in Queens, and transported the stolen product to Queens and sell them for a profit," Katz said.

The crew allegedly stole a variety of merchandise, including rolls of electric wiring worth $150 each, spray foam insulation, outlets, hammers and air conditioners. The list goes on.

"You commit these crimes, we're coming after you"

The suspects allegedly met at an Elmhurst parking lot near the Long Island Expressway, and drove to stores in nine states across the Northeast.

"You commit these crimes, we're coming after you," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Along with the 13 arrests, 14 storage units were seized and eight vehicles confiscated.

Hochul said the arrests were made possible as a result of a new Organized Retail Theft Task Force created in response to spiking retail theft after the pandemic.

"This case sends a strong message to would-be criminals – if you engage in retail theft, we will find you and hold you accountable to the full extent of the law," New York State Police Superintendent Steven James said.

Eleven of the suspects were arraigned Wednesday, one will be arraigned at a later date, and one remains at large. If convicted, the theft crew faces up to 25 years in prison, and the fences up to 15 years in prison.