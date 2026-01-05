Watch Live: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Gov. Kathy Hochul on 1 year of congestion pricing

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani are making an announcement marking one year of congestion pricing in New York City Monday.

The two are being joined by MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

The announcement comes as Mamdani has promised to deliver free buses for New York City residents.

CBS News New York is carrying live coverage of their announcement.

Hochul said traffic in the congestion zone is down by 11% sine the start of the program. She said 27 million fewer cars entered the zone. Hochul said travel times through the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels are both down.

"Anyone trying to kill this program, tell it to the judge, because they're going to be on our side," Hochul said.

Hochul said the opposition to congestion pricing has diminished as people have seen the positive outcome thus far.

"This is a program that has been successful no matter how you measure it," Mamdani said.

"This is good government in action," Lieber said. "This demonstrates what business-like government management can accomplish."