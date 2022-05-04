Watch CBS News

Hoboken begins removing abandoned boats from Weehawken Cove

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Abandoned boats have been an eyesore and a real concern for Hoboken residents since Hurricane Sandy, and finally, something is being done about them.

The city has started to remove the vessels from Weehawken Cove.

For nearly a decade, residents expressed concerns over the sunken ships, including pollution and danger to kids who climb on them.

People who frequent the waterfront are thrilled to have the water clear again.

"I never thought I'd see it happen," Hoboken resident Dawn Frankl said. "I kayak in here, so it's nice not to have all this debris here."

The city is able to remove them thanks to a $235,000 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The city expects the work to take about four weeks.

First published on May 3, 2022 / 9:06 PM

