Hoboken mayor plans to sue PSE&G to collect damages after water main break

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- The mayor of Hoboken says he plans to file a lawsuit against PSE&G to collect damages after Monday's water main break.

The break impacted tens of thousands of residents for days.

The utility says one of its contractors hit the water line while working and claims the water main was "unmarked or mismarked."

It took nearly 30 hours for workers to locate the break to start making repairs.

