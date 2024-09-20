NYC hit with coastal flooding at high tide. Map shows flood alerts for the area.

NEW YORK -- Flood waters started filling the streets of Howard Beach, Queens early Friday afternoon in New York City.

New York City emergency management officials warn coastal flooding may continue in other parts of the city, including the Bronx.

"Tides are beginning to ebb in this area but are expected to rise in the Bronx in a few hours. No reports of major impacts to the city at this time, but our Coastal Flooding Travel Advisory remains in effect as high tide," the Office of Emergency Management posted Friday morning on social media.

A coastal flood warning has been issued for moderate flooding in parts of Queens and the Bronx, along with Fairfield, Nassau and Westchester counties until Saturday evening. A coastal flood advisory is also in effect for minor flooding elsewhere in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

City officials say the higher-than-usual tides are thanks to this week's full moon.

On Saturday, a coastal flood watch takes effect for moderate flooding in Queens, Long Island and the Jersey Shore.

Meanwhile, there will also be dangerous rip currents along New York and New Jersey beaches.

NYC area weather this weekend

Saturday will be partly sunny with a very slight chance of showers. Highs are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Sunday brings the fall equinox at 8:43 a.m. It will be partly cloudy with another slight chance of showers and highs in the low 70s.

Then looking to next week, Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs near 70.

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.