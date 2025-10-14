Hicksville community rallies around House of Donuts, destroyed in fire last week

A Long Island family business devastated in an overnight fire last week is getting support and love from the Hicksville community.

Patrons are rallying around the House of Donuts and its respected owners.

Firefighters responded at 12:15 a.m. Thursday to a report of a fire at Halal Munchies restaurant on East Marie Street. The fire destroyed that business which had opened just a few weeks ago, along with House of Donuts, which had been in the community since the 1970s.

"Like a family"

Francesca and Bruce Carlow peered through the windows of House of Donuts, calling the destruction "absolutely devastating." Donuts and coffee are still visible amid the rubble.

"It's a shame. They treat us like family," they said.

Owners Maria and Nick Kefalas knew everybody's name.

"I'm there seven days a week. All my life, my husband too. My husband there since 1977," Maria Kefalas said.

Her husband Nick was just 17 when he started as a dishwasher at House of Donuts. He worked his way up to buy the beloved corner restaurant.

"Every day we have the same customers, like a family. A family business," Maria Kefalas said.

House of Donuts will reopen next year, hopefully

A fire burned through a building that was home to several businesses overnight in Hicksville, New York. CBS News New York

Those patrons are rising to the occasion by volunteering to help get the Kefalas family back on their feet and reopen the award-winning establishment. A GoFundMe page is soaring to reach its goal. The Kefalas family is overcome by the support.

"We want to thank everyone for their support, and everyone's support [for] our family, our business," Maria Kefalas said.

"I just hope we can reopen and rebuild at soon as possible son and serve the community," her son Dimitris Kefalas said.

Structural engineers are now determining the integrity of steel, wood, and masonry in the basement. The floor above collapsed in the high heat.

"We brought the kids here on birthdays. They brought them out free donuts," the Carlows said, calling the Kefalas "good people" and "hard working."

House of Donuts fans are happy to hear that Maria and Nick hope the next generation will take the place over. With all the support, it's possible it may reopen early next year.