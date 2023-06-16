Watch CBS News
Caught on camera: 2 men attack office workers in Hewlett

HEWLETT, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are searching for two men accused of attacking two office workers in Hewlett.

Police say the men walked into ASAP Restorations on West Broadway around noon Tuesday.

They say one man started asking questions, then punched a man and a woman in the face, then threw a chair at the woman.

Police say the second suspect showed a gun before both took off.

The woman was treated on the scene for injuries to her face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

