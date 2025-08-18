Henry Hudson Parkway crash causing heavy delays on West Side of Manhattan

Crash on Henry Hudson Parkway causes major delays in Manhattan

Crash on Henry Hudson Parkway causes major delays in Manhattan

Crash on Henry Hudson Parkway causes major delays in Manhattan

A crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway is causing heavy delays for the morning commute in Manhattan.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene where it appeared a car drove off the road and crashed into a light pole in the center median.

Two southbound lanes are closed at 90th Street, leaving only one open. Bumper-to-bumper traffic could be seen from the 90s up to 150th Street.

Drivers should take Riverside Drive or the Harlem River Drive to the FDR Drive for alternate routes.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.