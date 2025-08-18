Watch CBS News
Henry Hudson Parkway crash causing heavy delays on West Side of Manhattan

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
A crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway is causing heavy delays for the morning commute in Manhattan. 

Chopper 2 flew over the scene where it appeared a car drove off the road and crashed into a light pole in the center median. 

Two southbound lanes are closed at 90th Street, leaving only one open. Bumper-to-bumper traffic could be seen from the 90s up to 150th Street.

Drivers should take Riverside Drive or the Harlem River Drive to the FDR Drive for alternate routes. 

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story. 

