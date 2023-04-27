Exclusive: Hempstead Village police officers captured on video sleeping on the job

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Two Long Island police officers are under investigation after they were caught on camera sleeping on the job.

The Hempstead Village police force has 118 sworn officers serving proudly.

Two recently assigned overnight duty were patrolling the Terrace Avenue community. Their squad car was running and they had Tasers and service revolvers on their hips. Then a resident took some video showing them apparently asleep at the wheel.

"We are aware of the video. It is under investigation. Public safety is our top priority. Therefore, appropriate measures will be taken," Assistant Chief Richard Holland said.

Many in the village of almost 60,000 say they respect their officers and have good relationships, but point out the risk in this case.

"It's a vulnerable situation where you are asleep and you are in an area where there is high crime. Anything can happen," said Randy Stith, president of the Hempstead School Board. "The officers and everybody are fortunate that the person had nothing else in mind but to videotape the incident."

The video was recorded between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., Holland said.

Sleeping while on duty is considered gross misconduct and grounds for disciplinary action, including, in some cases, termination of employment.

"Safety for our community is paramount. Once again, this video does not depict the hard work that the men and women of our department put in every day," Holland said.

"Nobody intentionally makes a mistake. And like I said, unfortunately, this has been shared," Stith said.

The shared video has disrupted a close-knit department and residents are demanding the safety and professionalism they deserve.