Hempstead kicks off Fourth of July festivities with Salute to Veterans concert & fireworks show

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- The Town of Hempstead kicked off Fourth of July festivities Saturday with a Salute to Veterans Concert and Fireworks Show.

It's a tradition dating back over 40 years -- people celebrating the Fourth of July, but also honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can celebrate Independence Day.

The event begins at 7 p.m., but crowds started gathering in Town Park at Point Lookout on Saturday afternoon.

Fourth of July

Before the fireworks, the Town of Hempstead and Long Islanders will honor local veterans, followed by a concert headlined by KC and the Sunshine Band.

"I served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969. I was in Vietnam from '68 to '69. Lucky guy, I was a clerk typist in a nice big office, so I was never in danger, but I was there and I'm proud to say I did it, and now I'm giving back to the veterans who are not so lucky," veteran Richard Kaplan said.

"I think Long Island has recognized the Fourth of July isn't just another day off. It's not a day for a barbecue. It's a time to really appreciate our country, appreciate our freedoms and appreciate the men and women who have given it all in the ultimate sacrifice," Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin said.

