4th of July in NYC: Ways to celebrate from historical portraits, to live music and fireworks with a view

NEW YORK -- The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and if you're looking for some fun ways to celebrate, we've got you covered. 

TimeOut's Content Director Will Gleason shared his list of top options around New York City, starting with a family friendly event at the New York Historical Society.

If live music is more your speed, there are two chances to see some great artists at the Day Party.

Turning to fireworks, everyone wants to get a good view of the show. Check out City Cruises on the water or sky high at The Edge.

The holiday may be a few days away, but some of the activities require tickets, so it's a good idea to book them early. 

First published on June 29, 2023 / 8:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

