How to help your pets stay calm during 4th of July fireworks

NEW YORK -- The Fourth of July is known for summer fireworks, but as pet owners know those loud booms and pops can be frightening for our four-legged friends.

Thankfully, there are easy ways to calm their fears. Dr. Ann Hohenhaus, from Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, spoke with us to share tips to make them feel safe.

We asked why some dogs are terrified by the fireworks but not others and what medications can help. She also talked about ways to desensitize pets to noises and whether calming devices really work.

Watch her full interview above for more information.