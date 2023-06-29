Sneak peek of Macy's 4th of July fireworks; See best viewing spots

Watch CBS News
By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Preparations are underway for the 47th annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show.

Chopper 2 was over the barges Thursday morning at the Staten Island Pier. 

Macy's says there will be four new effects to look for this year, including a mile-wide waving flag. 

The fireworks start around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday. 

CLICK HERE for information on the best viewing areas, what you can bring and more frequently asked questions. 

First published on June 29, 2023 / 12:17 PM

