Sneak peek of Macy's 4th of July fireworks; See best viewing spots

NEW YORK -- Preparations are underway for the 47th annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show.

Chopper 2 was over the barges Thursday morning at the Staten Island Pier.

Macy's says there will be four new effects to look for this year, including a mile-wide waving flag.

The fireworks start around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.

CLICK HERE for information on the best viewing areas, what you can bring and more frequently asked questions.