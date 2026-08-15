Hempstead double shooting ruled a murder-suicide, police say

A double shooting in Hempstead has been ruled a murder-suicide, Nassau County Police say.

Two brothers were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home on Angevine Avenue on Wednesday morning, police said.

Friday, investigators said they had determined Garfield Adamson, 50, shot and killed David Adamson, 52, then fatally shot himself.

Family members said the brothers were two of seven siblings.

One sibling said both men lived with their parents. She told CBS News New York one brother cared for their parents and the other had a job at a church.

The sister said her mother couldn't get into her office Wednesday morning and called her for help. When the sister arrived at the home, she said she found both brothers dead on the first floor.

"They were good people, very loving people," she said Wednesday.

"He was like a brother to me. He was everything," said a childhood friend of Dave Adamson's.

A motive remains unclear at this time.