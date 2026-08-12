Police investigating double-fatal shooting inside Hempstead home

Police were on the scene of a double-fatal shooting in Hempstead on Wednesday.

Officials said the gun violence happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the basement of a home at 16 Angevine Ave. Neighbors and loved ones told CBS News New York the victims were adult brothers and could have possibly been killed while they were sleeping in the basement.

The names and ages of the victims were not released and there was no immediate word on any suspects.

"I can only confirm that there are two individuals that suffered gunshot wounds and they're deceased because of a result of it," Hempstead Police Chief Richard Holland said.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men inside a home at 16 Angevine Ave., in Hempstead, New York, on Aug. 12, 2026. Chopper 2

The block was cordoned off with police tape, and the Nassau County Police Department's Homicide Unit launched an investigation.

Police and other local authorities spent hours scouring the home and the surrounding area, trying to reconstruct the moments leading up to the deaths of the two men.

People living in a nearby senior housing complex watched the police response unfold.

"I was on my way somewhere else. I seen a bunch of police coming over here and when I came back, I seen everyone out there and I seen the tape and I knew something had happened," one person said.

For people who live just steps from the home where the gun violence erupted, the incident was both disturbing and unsettling.

"They didn't have time to defend themselves, and it's very devastating," one neighbor said. "They were very young, good gentlemen, good people."

"I feel for them. My heart goes out," another said.

"I am shocked," another person added. "It's scary, right in front of where I live."