Hell's Kitchen residents spreading awareness at bars after series of robberies and assaults, including deadly ones

NEW YORK -- Hell's Kitchen residents and city officials are trying to spread awareness after a series of robberies and assaults, including two cases that were deadly.

Many in the community believe the victims were targeted and drugged, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Thursday.

Hell's kitchen residents spent Thursday night barhopping. But rather than buying drinks, they were sharing safe drinking tips.

"I've always practiced covering a drink or having someone look after your drink for you. But when something as drastic as what's happened is happening, it comes to the forefront of your mind," said Alex Fortmeyer.

Their efforts come as the NYPD is investigating the deaths of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger. Both men were last seen leaving gay bars in Hell's Kitchen with a group of strangers before they were found dead with fraudulent charges on their cards.

"Wallet had been emptied of the credit cards, debit cards and drivers license," said Umberger's mother Linda Clary.

The medical examiner has not determined the official causes of death yet, but police sources told CBS2 they are suspected to be overdose related.

"The indications now is that there was foul play involved," said City Council Member Erik Bottcher.

The NYPD is now also investigating several other incidents of robberies and assaults against members of the LGBTQ community.

"I have heard from some people who say that they too were drugged and robbed," said Bottcher. "The pattern seems to be LGBTQ bars."

Tips from the NYC Office of Nightlife say to always share your location with a friend when going out and never leave a drink unattended.

"I know my parents, for example, always tell me to watch my back when I go out and as much as I try to reassure them, I understand that they're also scared. So I think as long as we take care of each other, it'll be a safer place," said Sam Carnicelli.

While residents wait for answers from police, they want their neighbors to have the tools to stay safe.