NYPD searching for missing 9-year-old Heaven Banton from Brooklyn

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for 9-year-old Heaven Banton, of Brooklyn, who was reported missing Friday. 

Banton was last seen leaving P.S. 323 on Chester Street in Brownsville on Thursday, police said. 

She was wearing a black and white long sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes.  

Anyone with any information on Banton's whereabouts asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on January 12, 2024 / 5:35 PM EST

