Health advisory issued for elevated bacteria levels at more than a dozen Nassau County beaches; See the list

Health advisory issued for more than a dozen Nassau County beaches

NEW YORK -- Storm water runoff from the recent heavy rain has led to a health advisory at more than a dozen beaches in Nassau County.

The runoff is causing elevated bacterial levels.

The health department warns people against bathing at 18 beaches -- 14 on the county's North Shore and four on the South Shore.

The advisory is effect until at least Thursday morning.

See the full list of impacted beaches

North Shore Beaches:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

South Shore Beaches:

Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway

Island Park Beach – Island Park

Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa