Health advisory issued for elevated bacteria levels at more than a dozen Nassau County beaches; See the list

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Storm water runoff from the recent heavy rain has led to a health advisory at more than a dozen beaches in Nassau County.

The runoff is causing elevated bacterial levels.

The health department warns people against bathing at 18 beaches -- 14 on the county's North Shore and four on the South Shore.

The advisory is effect until at least Thursday morning. 

See the full list of impacted beaches

North Shore Beaches:

  • Centre Island Sound – Bayville
  • Creek Club – Lattingtown
  • Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown 
  • Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow 
  • Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
  • North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
  • Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
  • Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
  • Ransom Beach – Bayville 
  • Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
  • Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff 
  • Soundside Beach – Bayville
  • Stehli Beach – Bayville
  • Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

South Shore Beaches:

  • Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
  • Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
  • Island Park Beach – Island Park 
  • Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa
First published on July 19, 2023 / 6:08 AM

