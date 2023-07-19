Health advisory issued for elevated bacteria levels at more than a dozen Nassau County beaches; See the list
NEW YORK -- Storm water runoff from the recent heavy rain has led to a health advisory at more than a dozen beaches in Nassau County.
The runoff is causing elevated bacterial levels.
The health department warns people against bathing at 18 beaches -- 14 on the county's North Shore and four on the South Shore.
The advisory is effect until at least Thursday morning.
See the full list of impacted beaches
North Shore Beaches:
- Centre Island Sound – Bayville
- Creek Club – Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach – Bayville
- Stehli Beach – Bayville
- Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
South Shore Beaches:
- Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
- Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
- Island Park Beach – Island Park
- Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa
