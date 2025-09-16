Village in Rockland County, N.Y. shocked by violent, broad daylight attempted kidnapping

A shocking crime has rattled a quiet community in Rockland County, N.Y.

The suspect is familiar to police. He's a level three sex offender who did time for rape and kidnapping.

Police say it happened on a quiet street Sunday at 5:25 p.m. in the Village of Haverstraw as a woman was leaving a residence.

"They were complete strangers"

"A male came up behind her with a screwdriver, held it to her neck, and was attempting to drag her into a building," Haverstraw Police Chief John Gould said.

Gould said the victim desperately fought back and neighbors came running. The suspect took off.

"They were complete strangers. He happened to be in the area, observed the female and committed the acts he committed," Gould said.

Haverstraw Police worked with other agencies to track the suspect's vehicle to nearby Stony Point. Officers pulled the vehicle over, but they said the driver took off, running through a residential neighborhood, only to be arrested a short time later.

Eduardo Hernandez, 49, a resident of Garnerville, has been charged with second degree kidnapping and criminal possession of a weapon. Hernandez was paroled in 2022 after serving 18 years for raping a Haverstraw woman and briefly kidnapping another. His arrests violates parole and he won't be released on bail.

Police say prior to his arrest for Sunday's attempted kidnapping, Hernandez complied with all sex offender registry conditions, including regularly checking in with police.

"There should be stronger laws"

"Upsetting. Kind of nasty. He should be in jail," resident Alyssa DiBenedetto said.

"I think there should be stronger laws in terms of releasing people with violent crimes, violent acts," resident Monica Morais said.

The victim was shaken up, but not seriously injured.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Haverstraw Police Department at 845-354-1500