13 people injured in Hartford apartment fire
HARTFORD, Conn. -- An apartment fire in Hartford sent 13 people to the hospital Saturday.
It happened just before 10 p.m.
Firefighters rescued several people as flames spread through the third and fourth floors.
We're told four people are in critical condition, including two with burn injuries.
The Red Cross is assisting at least 12 families displaced by the fire.
The cause is still under investigation.
