13 people injured in Hartford apartment fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HARTFORD, Conn. -- An apartment fire in Hartford sent 13 people to the hospital Saturday.

It happened just before 10 p.m.

Firefighters rescued several people as flames spread through the third and fourth floors.

We're told four people are in critical condition, including two with burn injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting at least 12 families displaced by the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 5:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

