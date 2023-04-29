Late actor, activist Harry Belafonte honored by National Action Network

NEW YORK -- Late actor and civil rights icon Harry Belafonte was honored by the National Action Network on Saturday morning.

Belafonte passed away Tuesday at the age of 96.

He was praised for his commitment to both the stage and the many marches and demonstrations that defined the civil rights era.

"He changed the political landscape of this country ... I don't know anybody that was the key to Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela and the movements that came behind them," Rev. Al Sharpton said.

Belafonte, a Harlem native, died of congestive heart failure at his New York City home.