Bader's 2-run double in 8th sends the Yankees past Rangers

NEW YORK — Harrison Bader hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees overcame Gerrit Cole's shortest start of the season and rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Yankees won for the third time in 30 games when trailing after seven innings after entering the eighth with one hit since the second inning.

Rookie Anthony Volpe sparked the comeback with a double off John King (1-1) and Jose Trevino followed with an infield single. Bader gave the Yankees the lead by ripping a 1-1 pitch from Yerry Rodríguez past left fielder Ezequiel Duran to the warning track as pinch-runner Oswaldo Cabrera scored from first.

"It feels great," Bader said. "At the end of the day, regardless of what it takes, after nine innings just coming out with a win in any way possible is really the name of the game."

Giancarlo Stanton followed an intentional walk to Anthony Rizzo with a base hit for a 5-3 lead. Stanton got his first hit in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position since returning from a hamstring injury June 2 and came through after striking out in his previous two at-bats.

"It's good to see," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Hopefully we can build on that. Obviously we know when he gets going how much a problem he is for the opposition."

DJ LeMahieu hit an early two-run double for the Yankees, who improved to 8-10 since Aaron Judge sprained his right big toe at Dodger Stadium on June 3. The Yankees are 12-16 with Judge on the injured list and 31-19 with the AL MVP available.

Ron Marinaccio (4-3) stranded a runner in the top half of the eighth before Bader and Stanton came through. Michael King pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out Adolis García to secure his fifth save, getting the slugger after allowing a two-run homer to him in the 10th Friday.

Cole allowed three runs and a season-high nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. It was Cole's shortest start since lasting 2 1/3 innings June 9, 2022, at Minnesota when he allowed five homers.

"It was hot, sweaty and they were putting a lot of good swings on the ball," said Cole, who allowed more than two runs for the fourth time.

Corey Seager hit an RBI single two batters in and Texas scored twice in the second. Jonah Heim homered and Leody Taveras hit an RBI double as the AL West-leading Rangers lost for the third time in five games.

"We had some great at-bats there, I thought, off Cole," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. "We worked him hard. We got him out early. Just didn't quite get rewarded enough."

Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Marcus Semien opened with a double and Seager made it 1-0 with a base hit.

After Cole finished the 27-pitch first with three strikeouts, the Yankees ran themselves out of the bottom half.

Gleyber Torres was easily doubled off second after running to third on Bader's popup. Semien raced out to make a sliding basket catch in short right field and Torres was easily thrown out after he reached third.

DONALDSON GETS A BREAK

3B Josh Donaldson was held out of the starting lineup for the third straight game. He had a lengthy conversation with Boone, prompting the manager to be about 30 minutes late for his pregame news conference.

Donaldson is hitting .125 (8 for 64) in 21 games. Since returning from a hamstring injury June 2, he's 6 for 48 with 14 strikeouts.

"This is just a stretch, I felt like I wanted to give him a couple of days to kind of work through and that was kind of my decision on that through this little stretch, but I expect him to get consistent at-bats," Boone said.

Donaldson's only appearance against Texas occurred in the 10th inning when he batted for Billy McKinney and struck out against Will Smith on Friday.

"I think it's probably the first time I haven't played three days (in a row) since I've been here when I've been healthy," Donaldson said. "At the end of the day, the move was made and I'm not questioning the move."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (strained left forearm, sore back) allowed one hit in four scoreless innings and threw 48 pitches in his second rehab appearance for Double-A Somerset. ... RHP Ian Hamilton (strained right groin) threw 14 pitches in 1 1/3 innings in a rehab game for Double-A Somerset on Saturday and will accompany the Yankees on their upcoming road trip.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (5-4, 3.98 ERA) faces Detroit LHP Matthew Boyd (5-5, 5.37) in the opener of a four-game series at home Monday.

Yankees: RHP Jhony Brito (4-3, 4.89 ERA) opposes Paul Blackburn (0-0, 4.21) in the opener of a three-game series in Oakland on Tuesday.