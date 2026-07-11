Man killed in triple shooting at Harlem basketball court, NYPD says

A man was killed and two people were wounded Friday in a shooting at a basketball court in Harlem, the New York Police Department said.

According to the NYPD, two men and a woman were shot at around 10:30 p.m. at the basketball court behind 70 Lenox Ave., between 112th St. and 115th.

Officers said they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, a 28-year-old man who was shot in the shin and a 22-year-old woman who was shot in the right forearm.

CBS News New York

The 35-year-old shooting victim was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was taken in critical condition, police said. The remaining two were hospitalized in stable condition.

Police did not immediately release any of their names.

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting. The NYPD said the investigation was ongoing and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.