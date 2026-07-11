Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in triple shooting at Harlem basketball court, NYPD says

By
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

A man was killed and two people were wounded Friday in a shooting at a basketball court in Harlem, the New York Police Department said. 

According to the NYPD, two men and a woman were shot at around 10:30 p.m. at the basketball court behind 70 Lenox Ave., between 112th St. and 115th. 

Officers said they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, a 28-year-old man who was shot in the shin and a 22-year-old woman who was shot in the right forearm. 

harlem-shooting-am-vo-wcbsiebr-hi-res-still-00-01-0026.jpg
CBS News New York

The 35-year-old shooting victim was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was taken in critical condition, police said. The remaining two were hospitalized in stable condition.

Police did not immediately release any of their names. 

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting. The NYPD said the investigation was ongoing and no arrests had been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue