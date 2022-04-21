Award-winning play "Hangmen," starring Alfie Allen, opens on Broadway
NEW YORK -- Thursday is opening night for an award-winning new Broadway play.
"Hangmen," starring "Game of Thrones" actor Alfie Allen, is running at the John Golden Theatre.
Set in a pub in England in the mid 1960s, it's a dark comedy in which customers are intrigued by capital punishment.
"Hangmen" was highly acclaimed in London and ran off-Broadway in 2018.
The play had 13 preview performances in 2020 before the pandemic forced Broadway to shut down.
