Award-winning play "Hangmen," starring Alfie Allen, opens on Broadway

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Thursday is opening night for an award-winning new Broadway play.

"Hangmen," starring "Game of Thrones" actor Alfie Allen, is running at the John Golden Theatre.

Set in a pub in England in the mid 1960s, it's a dark comedy in which customers are intrigued by capital punishment.

"Hangmen" was highly acclaimed in London and ran off-Broadway in 2018.

The play had 13 preview performances in 2020 before the pandemic forced Broadway to shut down.

First published on April 21, 2022 / 7:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

