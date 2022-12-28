Watch CBS News
Upstate New York restaurant covered in ice after snow storms

By CBS New York Team

Restaurant in Hamburg, NY, covered in ice following storm
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- The recent snow storms in upstate New York turned one restaurant into ice.

The owner of Hoak's Lakeshore Restaurant in Hamburg says the ice started forming on Friday when temperatures dropped from 45 to 12 degrees combined with spray from Lake Erie and blizzard-like conditions.

Owner Kevin Holt says the ice acted as a shield and he doesn't believe anything inside is damaged.

He is, however, worried about the foundation.

"I guess we won't know until it melts. It's pretty heavy. That's what I'm nervous about. But nothing broke. No windows broke. No leaks. And we just got new floor put in, and none of that was touched," he said.

Holt says only the parking lot was in bad shape from the storm.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

December 27, 2022

