Group of suspects fatally stab 28-year-old man in West Village, police say

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a group of suspects they say fatally stabbed a man early Friday morning in the West Village.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue.

Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Samer Abdalla, of Brooklyn.

Investigators say he got into a dispute with four men and was stabbed in his torso.

Police say the suspect took off, and so far, no weapon has been recovered.

Anyone with information about the deadly attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.