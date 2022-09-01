Assistant principal at Greenwich school on administrative leave amid investigation into hiring practices

GREENWICH, Conn. -- An assistant principal at a Greenwich school has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation into hiring practices is underway.

The Greenwich Schools superintendent says the district "does not support any opinions that promote discriminatory hiring practices," adding that its "policies and procedures are strictly enforced" by its board.

Gov. Ned Lamont says, "Discrimination of any kind has no place in Connecticut, especially in our public schools. This is not aligned with our Connecticut values. The Connecticut State Department of Education is aware of the incident, has been in contact with Greenwich Public School administrators, and is monitoring the situation's progress."