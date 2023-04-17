Greenwich families left scrambling after school bus drivers stage mass callout over discipline against colleague

GREENWICH, CONN. -- Hundreds of families in Greenwich, Connecticut woke up Monday to learn there was no school bus service.

Bus drivers staged a mass callout, because they're upset over discipline against one of their colleagues.

About 2,200 students had to find alternate ways to get to school Monday, as dozens of buses sat parked at the depot just north of town in Stamford.

Almost 100 drivers and monitors with First Student Bus Company called out of work, so the buses stayed put.

TWU Local 100 says workers are upset a veteran driver was barred from driving Greenwich routes after a district administrator reported seeing her operate a bus erratically.

A union spokesperson says a review of bus video showed the driver was not being unsafe, and she has a clean record over 20 years. They feel she was treated unfairly and denied due process.

Greenwich Schools say they acted to safeguard students, and the contract with the bus company allows the immediate removal of a driver under these circumstances.

It was an inconvenient morning for parents who depend on bus service, with more inconvenience on tap for the afternoon.

Will it continue Tuesday? We're still waiting to find out.