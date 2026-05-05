Join us for Great Strides 2026 as we walk to cure cystic fibrosis
Cystic fibrosis affects nearly 40,000 Americans.
Unfortunately, there's no cure. But there is hope, and you can be a part of that hope.
Join us for the Great Strides Walk because we are #BetterTogether.
All five boroughs will celebrate and stride together in search of a cure, because we are better together.
Lower Hudson Valley Great Strides 2026
Sunday, May 17
Check in 9 a.m.
Walk 10 a.m.
Walk length 2.25 miles
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 S Broadway
Tarrytown, NY 10591
New York 5 Borough Great Strides 2026
Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Check in 5 p.m.
Walk 6 p.m.
Walk length 1 mile
Pier 62 at Hudson River Park
New York, NY 10011