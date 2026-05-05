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Join us for Great Strides 2026 as we walk to cure cystic fibrosis

/ CBS New York

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Cystic fibrosis affects nearly 40,000 Americans. 

Unfortunately, there's no cure. But there is hope, and you can be a part of that hope. 

Join us for the Great Strides Walk because we are #BetterTogether. 

All five boroughs will celebrate and stride together in search of a cure, because we are better together.

Lower Hudson Valley Great Strides 2026

Sunday, May 17

Check in 9 a.m. 

Walk 10 a.m.

Walk length 2.25 miles

Lyndhurst Mansion

635 S Broadway

Tarrytown, NY 10591 

New York 5 Borough Great Strides 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Check in 5 p.m.

Walk 6 p.m. 

Walk length 1 mile

Pier 62 at Hudson River Park

New York, NY 10011

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