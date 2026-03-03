For Persian Jewish community on Long Island, the war with Iran brings hope, and concern

Some Iranian Americans on Long Island told CBS News New York on Tuesday they're emotional and praying for a path to freedom as their families abroad grapple with the newly-launched war.

Great Neck is home to a tight-knit community of Persian Jews. Emotions are palpable on the streets there.

"It's unprecedented to feel this way"

"Part of our daily life is being part of this Persian Jewish world we are in," attorney Janet Nina Esgoff said.

Esgoff said she is overwhelmed with thoughts of safely returning to visit her family's native Iran, 47 years after the Islamic revolution.

"To show my children the type of culture I was raised in, their grandparents were raised. To walk the streets," she said. "It's unprecedented to feel this way. We've never been talking about Iran as a place to visit our whole lives, and now we're at the cusp where we might be able to."

"My heart is in Iran"

Farshid Bakhshi came to America at age 20, and has worked at Farsi-language radio and TV stations.

"We are happy about the elimination of Ali Khamenei because he was a true monster," Bakhshi said. "I believe the people of Iran are determined and ready to take over their country. The crown prince Reza Pahlavi of Iran is in a very strong position to lead the transitional government," Bakhshi said.

He said he doesn't see there being a quick fix, however.

Hofstra University professor Paul Fritz said he sees parallels to the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

"In 2003, the idea was to go very quick, to depose Saddam Hussein and leave Iraq very quickly," Fritz said. "It is harder to end a war that leads to a stable outcome than it is to start the war."

Fritz cautioned that the United States has a spotty track record when it comes to removing authoritarian regimes.

"For sure, a lot of prayer," Bakhshi said. "My heart is in Iran."