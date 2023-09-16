1 firefighter, 2 others injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire
NEW YORK -- One firefighter and two other people were injured in a fire in Brooklyn on Saturday.
It happened at an apartment building on East Third Street in Gravesend just before 11:30 a.m.
Investigators say an electrical fire started on the second floor.
Con Edison has shut off power to the building.
The victims' conditions are unknown.
