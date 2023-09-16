Watch CBS News
1 firefighter, 2 others injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire

NEW YORK -- One firefighter and two other people were injured in a fire in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It happened at an apartment building on East Third Street in Gravesend just before 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say an electrical fire started on the second floor.

Con Edison has shut off power to the building.

The victims' conditions are unknown.

September 16, 2023

